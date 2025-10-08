In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language

In educational institutions of temporarily occupied Crimea, representatives of the Russian authorities and military personnel check students' phones for "undesirable" applications and the Ukrainian language in the settings. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), transmits UNN.

Details

Activists of Ukrainian movements in the temporarily occupied territories report that in Crimean schools, representatives of the occupation administration, together with Russian military personnel, are checking children's mobile phones.

They are looking for prohibited applications, VPN services, and even the Ukrainian language in the settings. If a Ukrainian layout is found on the phone, the child and their parents may be summoned "for a conversation" or subjected to additional checks. - the post says.

"Such 'raids' are another tool of total control and ideological pressure. The occupiers seek to eradicate any manifestations of Ukrainian identity. Checking students' phones is not 'concern for safety,' but a systemic attempt to intimidate children and impose loyalty to the Russian regime," the CCD added.

Recall

Russia introduced new rules for controlling bloggers: all Telegram channels with more than 10,000 subscribers, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, must connect a "Roskomnadzor" bot, which gains full access to content and audience.

Mobile internet disappeared in Melitopol, Google Play and VPN blocked - CNS