In Crimea, 2 Invaders ' radars were damaged during a night attack - rossmi

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, two radar stations of the invaders were damaged as a result of an attack on a military unit in the village of mysovoe on the night of June 7. In addition, one Russian serviceman was allegedly injured there. This is reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

According to the newspaper, 2 radars were slightly damaged as a result of a night drone attack on a military unit in the village of mysovoe in the Leninsky District of Crimea. also there, allegedly one serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was injured.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 11 drones were shot down over Crimea overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that in general, the Russian military shot down and intercepted 28 Ukrainian drones during the night. 11 drones were allegedly shot down over the Crimea, 8 - in the Sea of Azov, 6 drones were neutralized over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 2 - over the Belgorod region, 1 - over the territory of the Rostov region.

