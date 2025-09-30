In Chernihiv region, Russia shelled railway infrastructure for the second time in a day, trains will run with delays - UZ

Russian troops shelled railway infrastructure in the Chernihiv region for the second time in 24 hours, causing a power outage in the Nizhyn direction. Due to this, train traffic in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions is temporarily complicated. "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians once again attacked railway infrastructure in northern Ukraine.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that all trains will run under reserve diesel locomotives, so delays are expected. The biggest deviation from the schedule currently has train No. 143 Sumy – Lviv, which will be more than 7 hours late. In the opposite direction, train No. 144 Lviv – Sumy will also depart with a delay.

You can monitor the current train movement on the official website: uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform.

