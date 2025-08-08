In Chernihiv region, a 6-year-old girl got stuck in a metal fence: how she was rescued

In Pryluky, rescuers helped a 6-year-old girl who got stuck between elements of a metal fence. Emergency workers pried open the structure with special tools and freed the child, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

According to rescuers, the child was handed over to her parents. Fortunately, she did not require medical attention.

