In Chernihiv region, a 6-year-old girl got stuck in a metal fence: how she was rescued
Kyiv • UNN
In Pryluky, State Emergency Service rescuers freed a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in a metal fence. The child did not require medical attention and was handed over to her parents.
In Pryluky, rescuers helped a 6-year-old girl who got stuck between elements of a metal fence. Emergency workers pried open the structure with special tools and freed the child, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
In Pryluky, a child got stuck between elements of a metal fence… rescuers freed a 6-year-old girl… they pried open the structure with hydraulic tools.
According to rescuers, the child was handed over to her parents. Fortunately, she did not require medical attention.
Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking04.08.25, 20:51 • 3313 views