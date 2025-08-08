In Chernihiv region, a 6-year-old girl got stuck in a metal fence: how she was rescued

$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 85302 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 93283 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 56347 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 114466 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 67016 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 49464 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36758 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 96691 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25950 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 93261 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 96679 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Cyril Ramaphosa
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
China
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Forbes
Pistol

In Chernihiv region, a 6-year-old girl got stuck in a metal fence: how she was rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

In Pryluky, State Emergency Service rescuers freed a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in a metal fence. The child did not require medical attention and was handed over to her parents.

In Chernihiv region, a 6-year-old girl got stuck in a metal fence: how she was rescued

In Pryluky, rescuers helped a 6-year-old girl who got stuck between elements of a metal fence. Emergency workers pried open the structure with special tools and freed the child, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

In Pryluky, a child got stuck between elements of a metal fence… rescuers freed a 6-year-old girl… they pried open the structure with hydraulic tools.

- the post says.

According to rescuers, the child was handed over to her parents. Fortunately, she did not require medical attention.

Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking

Antonina Tumanova

Society Crimes and emergencies
Pryluky
State Emergency Service of Ukraine