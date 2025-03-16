In Chernihiv, patrol officers who arrived at the scene of the Russian strike came under repeated fire
Kyiv • UNN
During the drone attack by the Russian Federation in Chernihiv, patrol police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the strike came under repeated fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Patrol police officers came under repeated fire in Chernihiv during a drone attack by the Russian Federation. They were the first to arrive at the scene of the March 15 strike. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, UNN writes.
Patrol officers were the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling, called all emergency services and cordoned off the area
According to Biloshitsky, yesterday, as a result of an attack by strike drones, a multi-storey building, an enterprise, private houses and cars were damaged in two districts of Chernihiv.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, the aftermath of the enemy shelling is being eliminated," he added.
Let us remind you
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.