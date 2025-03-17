In Bukovyna, a family was poisoned by mushrooms: the mother died, the father and son are in the hospital
In Novodnistrovsk, the mother died, and the father and son were hospitalized after mushroom poisoning. Rescuers urge caution when consuming mushrooms.
In the Chernivtsi region, a family was poisoned by mushrooms, the mother died, the father and son are in the hospital, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
The tragedy occurred in the city of Novodnistrovsk. Relatives turned to the police because the family stopped communicating. It was decided to open the door of the apartment.
Inside, rescuers found three people: born in 1968, 1972 and 2010. Unfortunately, the woman no longer showed signs of life, and the man and child were unconscious. It was preliminarily established that they had eaten mushrooms the day before.
The State Emergency Service reminded that if you are not sure that the mushrooms are edible, do not eat them. Do not buy mushrooms in spontaneous markets.
At the first symptoms of poisoning, consult a doctor immediately. In such cases, every minute counts. Do not self-medicate.
