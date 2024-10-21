In Volyn region a pregnant woman lost her baby after mushroom poisoning
Kyiv • UNN
In Volyn, a pregnant woman was poisoned by mushrooms and lost her baby. After intensive treatment, the 26-year-old patient's condition normalized. Doctors warn against eating wild mushrooms.
A pregnant woman was poisoned by mushrooms in the Volyn region and lost her baby. After intensive treatment, the 26-year-old patient's condition has normalized. This was reported on Monday by the Volyn Regional Medical Association for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood on Facebook, according to UNN.
Details
"On Friday, October 18, an ambulance delivered a pregnant woman with mushroom poisoning to the regional perinatal center. Unfortunately, the child had already died in utero by that time," the statement reads.
According to Ivan Voroblevsky, head of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department, the patient was admitted in serious condition with tachycardia, shortness of breath, intoxication and dehydration: for three days she could not eat or drink, vomiting about 30 times a day. She was immediately hospitalized in intensive care. After intensive treatment, the patient's condition normalized and she was delivered.
According to the 26-year-old woman herself, her husband and his godfather had picked up some buttercups and Polish mushrooms. A few hours after eating the dish, she felt nauseous, but did not pay attention to it because her husband was fine. On the third day, her condition worsened, she felt short of breath, and called an ambulance. Now, the patient says, she feels fine.
"First of all, mushrooms are generally contraindicated for pregnant women. The main advice for everyone else is not to eat wild mushrooms unless you are absolutely sure that they are safe. If you do eat mushrooms and then develop symptoms of poisoning, seek medical help immediately," Dr. Voroblevsky emphasized.
Family poisoned by mushrooms in Mykolaiv region16.10.24, 12:59 • 11993 views