Family poisoned by mushrooms in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv region, three adults were hospitalized with signs of mushroom poisoning. The victims had been picking mushrooms in the forest and eating them, and their condition is assessed as severe to moderate.
In Mykolaiv region, a family was poisoned by mushrooms, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
On October 15, rescuers received a report that three adults born in 1964, 1968 and 1990 with signs of poisoning had been brought to the Pervomaisk Central City Multidisciplinary Hospital.
"It turned out that the family was picking mushrooms in the forest and then eating them. The next day, everyone felt sick and sought medical help. The preliminary diagnosis of the victims is wild mushroom poisoning. Their condition is assessed as severe and moderate," the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook.
Spouses poisoned by mushrooms in Sumy region12.08.24, 16:17 • 21935 views