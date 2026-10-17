In Brazil, deforestation in the Amazon has fallen to its lowest level ever recorded, earning praise for the president
Kyiv • UNN
Over the year, deforestation in the Amazon fell to 3,335 km² — the lowest level since 1988. At the same time, the number of fires in the state of Amazonas increased by 253%.
Brazil recorded a record reduction in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Over the past year, the area of destroyed forest decreased by 41.8%, reaching its lowest level since satellite monitoring began in 1988. Bloomberg reported this, citing Brazil's Ministry of the Environment, writes UNN.
Details
According to official data, 3,335 square kilometers of forest were cleared in the Amazon over the 12 months through July 2026. This was the result of the strengthened environmental policy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who returned to power in 2023.
His administration revived the operations of the Amazon Fund, stepped up the fight against illegal mining and land clearing, and expanded protected areas. In 2023, deforestation fell by more than 20%, and in 2024 by a further 31%.
Record reduction in deforestation accompanied by large-scale fires
Our goal remains to achieve zero deforestation by 2030
At the same time, the situation with forest fires remains difficult. In the state of Amazonas, the number of fires increased by 253% compared with last year. Climate change, the El Niño phenomenon and human activity are cited among the causes.
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Environment Minister João Paulo Capobianco said that the authorities were investigating a possible link between deliberate arson and the presidential elections. Special rescue units were deployed to fight the fires.
The new environmental figures were released ahead of the second round of the presidential election, in which Lula is set to face Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Under the latter's rule, deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year high.
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