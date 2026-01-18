In Beslan, drone debris fell on a residential building, one person injured

In the city of Beslan, part of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (Russian Federation), drone debris fell on a residential building. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

On the night of January 18, drones attacked Beslan. Drone debris fell on the roof of a five-story residential building, said the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo. The authorities of the aggressor country traditionally accused Ukraine of attacking "civilian infrastructure."

70 people were evacuated from the building. One resident sought medical attention. The roof and windows of the five-story building were damaged. - the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.