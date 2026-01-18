In Beslan, drone debris fell on a residential building, one person injured

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 19946 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 38988 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 28302 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 39806 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 48130 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 39783 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59076 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29803 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45622 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36923 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iraqi army takes full control of Ain al-Asad airbase after US troop withdrawalJanuary 17, 09:28 PM • 5664 views
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administrationJanuary 17, 09:44 PM • 6518 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 3874 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 23850 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 5608 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 25951 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59076 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 33776 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 65335 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 95119 views
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
United States
Ukraine
France
Greenland
Denmark
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 2330 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 21669 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 19405 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17498 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 16991 views
Technology
Social network
Film
M1 Abrams
M2 Bradley

In Beslan, drone debris fell on a residential building, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Beslan, North Ossetia-Alania, drone debris fell on the roof of a five-story building. 70 people were evacuated, one resident sought medical attention.

In Beslan, drone debris fell on a residential building, one person injured

In the city of Beslan, part of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (Russian Federation), drone debris fell on a residential building. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

On the night of January 18, drones attacked Beslan. Drone debris fell on the roof of a five-story residential building, said the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo. The authorities of the aggressor country traditionally accused Ukraine of attacking "civilian infrastructure."

70 people were evacuated from the building. One resident sought medical attention. The roof and windows of the five-story building were damaged.

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine