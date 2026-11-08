In Berlin, a man took down the German flag from the Reichstag building and put up a Palestinian one; he was detained

In Germany, a man who raised a Palestinian flag in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin was detained. Tagesschau reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that after 11:30 a.m., the 22-year-old man climbed a nearly 30-meter-high flagpole, removed the German flag, threw it to the ground, and installed a Palestinian flag in its place.

Two other men, aged 20 and 32, who helped him were at the foot of the flagpole. They were detained immediately. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man remained at the top of the flagpole, secured with a climbing safety harness.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., he descended on his own. At the same time, police officers, with the assistance of firefighters, removed the Palestinian flag.

However, due to damage to the flagpole's lifting mechanism, the German flag could not be returned to its place immediately.

According to police, the 22-year-old man remains in custody for the time being. The two other men were released after their identities were established and they were ordered to leave the area.

Further investigation is being conducted by the state security division of the Berlin Criminal Police (Landeskriminalamt).

Investigators are examining suspicions of insulting the state and its symbols, damaging property of public importance, violating Berlin's law on freedom of assembly, as well as unlawful trespassing.

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