In Berlin, a man took down the German flag from the Reichstag building and put up a Palestinian one; he was detained

$45.4451.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 16388 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 26054 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 29099 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Exclusive
November 8, 09:28 AM • 28337 views
Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 42599 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
November 8, 05:20 AM • 39349 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 55552 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 42848 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 50567 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 41526 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 23078 views
Russia attacked Dnipro on November 8: the number of injured has risen to threePhotoVideoNovember 8, 11:55 AM • 5670 views
The Russians hinted at attacks against Ukrainian nuclear power plants but forgot about KurskNovember 8, 12:52 PM • 10817 views
Drones damaged a bridge on the highway from the Rostov region to the TOT of Ukraine: traffic haltedPhotoNovember 8, 01:15 PM • 8408 views
In the Kyiv region, a 14-year-old girl and two adults died due to a generator operating in a basement03:48 PM • 6826 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 23087 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 42600 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 68425 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 96146 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 70385 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Maia Sandu
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 30789 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 33287 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 39079 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 40703 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 38221 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Technology
Starlink

In Berlin, a man took down the German flag from the Reichstag building and put up a Palestinian one; he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A 22-year-old man took down the German flag from a 30-meter-high flagpole near the Reichstag and put up a Palestinian one. He was detained.

In Berlin, a man took down the German flag from the Reichstag building and put up a Palestinian one; he was detained

In Germany, a man who raised a Palestinian flag in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin was detained. Tagesschau reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that after 11:30 a.m., the 22-year-old man climbed a nearly 30-meter-high flagpole, removed the German flag, threw it to the ground, and installed a Palestinian flag in its place.

Two other men, aged 20 and 32, who helped him were at the foot of the flagpole. They were detained immediately. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man remained at the top of the flagpole, secured with a climbing safety harness.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., he descended on his own. At the same time, police officers, with the assistance of firefighters, removed the Palestinian flag.

However, due to damage to the flagpole's lifting mechanism, the German flag could not be returned to its place immediately.

According to police, the 22-year-old man remains in custody for the time being. The two other men were released after their identities were established and they were ordered to leave the area.

Further investigation is being conducted by the state security division of the Berlin Criminal Police (Landeskriminalamt).

Investigators are examining suspicions of insulting the state and its symbols, damaging property of public importance, violating Berlin's law on freedom of assembly, as well as unlawful trespassing.

Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them — Pistorius08.11.26, 03:18 • 20292 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Germany
Berlin