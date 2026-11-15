"ATESH" disrupted the delivery of military cargo to the Kupiansk direction by carrying out sabotage on the railway

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" reported a successful act of sabotage on the railway in Russia's Belgorod region. They disabled two relay cabinets, causing a train carrying military supplies for Russian forces in the Kupiansk direction to be delayed. "ATESH" reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the sabotage was carried out on the railway section between the settlements of Alekseyevka and Urazovo. The Russian army uses this line to transport military supplies to units fighting in the Kupiansk direction.

After the relay cabinets were damaged, malfunctions occurred in the railway automation system. As a result, a train that was supposed to deliver supplies to Russian servicemen was delayed.

According to "ATESH", the Russian command was forced to suspend traffic on the section and send repair teams to restore the equipment.

The partisan movement emphasized that such operations complicate the supply of ammunition, military equipment and personnel to the front.

"ATESH" says it intends to continue sabotage operations in the Russian rear in order to disrupt the logistics of the occupying forces.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage or the duration of the military train's delay.

The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in Rostov