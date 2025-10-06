In Russia, they complain: the Luch power substation in Belgorod was attacked again - part of the city was left without electricity and water

$41.230.05
10:30 AM • 3532 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7780 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13682 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33707 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23163 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32486 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61551 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75116 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90041 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166985 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18547 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 24879 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22325 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15165 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13096 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13316 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95904 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109178 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55721 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52780 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128544 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61301 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62970 views
In Russia, they complain: the Luch power substation in Belgorod was attacked again - part of the city was left without electricity and water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

In Belgorod, interruptions in electricity and water supply have resumed after another attack on the Luch power substation. Explosions were accompanied by rising smoke over the city, and residents report problems with power supply in various districts.

In Russia, they complain: the Luch power substation in Belgorod was attacked again - part of the city was left without electricity and water

In the Russian city of Belgorod, power and water supply disruptions resumed after another attack on the Luch power substation. This is reported by local Telegram channels with reference to data from the Information Center of the Operational Headquarters and the ASTRA Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the explosions were accompanied by smoke rising over the city. Residents report problems with electricity supply in various districts.

As of 13:30 Kyiv time, the missile alert in Belgorod has been canceled. The circumstances of the attack and its consequences are being clarified.

Recall

On October 5, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod after shelling, confirmed by the governor. Local residents reported power and water outages. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity