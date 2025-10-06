In Russia, they complain: the Luch power substation in Belgorod was attacked again - part of the city was left without electricity and water

In the Russian city of Belgorod, power and water supply disruptions resumed after another attack on the Luch power substation. This is reported by local Telegram channels with reference to data from the Information Center of the Operational Headquarters and the ASTRA Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the explosions were accompanied by smoke rising over the city. Residents report problems with electricity supply in various districts.

As of 13:30 Kyiv time, the missile alert in Belgorod has been canceled. The circumstances of the attack and its consequences are being clarified.

Recall

On October 5, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod after shelling, confirmed by the governor. Local residents reported power and water outages.