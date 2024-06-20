Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital

Greek authorities on Friday declared Athens and the surrounding region a "red" alert level due to the risk of forest fires, as new fires broke out near the capital this afternoon, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

On Thursday, firefighters deployed planes to extinguish fires in Varimpompa and Me Do, Less than 25 kilometers from Athens. Police closed a number of roads in an area near Mount Parnita, which was hit by severe forest fires last year, before the fire was brought under control.

Athens was put on high alert after wildfires broke out in Greece this week, which caused the evacuation of residents of some islands and destroyed businesses and homes.

Strong winds and temperatures of up to 41°C in the coming days are reported to further increase the risk after the dry period.

Today, authorities called on people to evacuate Dardiza, a seaside resort in the Peloponnese.

On Friday, four Greek regions will be on high alert due to forest fires.

May of this year marked the 12th consecutive month of record average temperatures on the planet, as a result of which Europe and other parts of the northern hemisphere are preparing for another summer of extreme weather events. Last year, wildfires affected about 1.3% of Greece's territory, causing mass evacuations and jeopardizing the livelihoods of local residents who depend on tourists.