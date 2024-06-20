Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90373 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188736 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233150 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143119 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368969 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181726 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149620 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197911 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90380 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101481 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99127 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118712 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4040 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11553 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13206 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17228 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23095 views

Greek authorities have declared a "red" danger level in Athens and the surrounding region due to the danger of forest fires, while new fires are breaking out near the capital against the background of strong winds and temperatures up to 41°C.

Athens on Highest Fire Alert as Blazes Flare Near Greek Capital

Greek authorities on Friday declared Athens and the surrounding region a "red" alert level due to the risk of forest fires, as new fires broke out near the capital this afternoon, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Thursday, firefighters deployed planes to extinguish fires in Varimpompa and Me Do, Less than 25 kilometers from Athens. Police closed a number of roads in an area near Mount Parnita, which was hit by severe forest fires last year, before the fire was brought under control.

Athens was put on high alert after wildfires broke out in Greece this week, which caused the evacuation of residents of some islands and destroyed businesses and homes.

Strong winds and temperatures of up to 41°C in the coming days are reported to further increase the risk after the dry period.

Today, authorities called on people to evacuate Dardiza, a seaside resort in the Peloponnese.

On Friday, four Greek regions will be on high alert due to forest fires.

addition

May of this year marked the 12th consecutive month of record average temperatures on the planet, as a result of which Europe and other parts of the northern hemisphere are preparing for another summer of extreme weather events. Last year, wildfires affected about 1.3% of Greece's territory, causing mass evacuations and jeopardizing the livelihoods of local residents who depend on tourists.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Athens
Bloomberg L.P.
Greece
Europe
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31