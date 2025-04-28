In a wetsuit and with documents in a Ziploc bag: a man tried to swim to Moldova

Border guards detained a resident of Kyiv region in a wetsuit who was trying to cross the border to Moldova, reports UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the offender, he got to the river with the help of one of the carpooling services. The plan was simple: leave clothes on the shore, put on a wetsuit, and despite the risks to health and life, swim across the border. The man had only documents in a polyethylene zip bag.

However, the escape attempt ended in failure: the border patrol timely detected the intruder and detained him. An administrative protocol was drawn up against the offender under Part 1 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

