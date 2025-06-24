In 2027, Wimbledon will unveil a monument to tennis legend Andy Murray

Andy Murray, the first British Wimbledon men's singles champion in 77 years, will receive his own statue at the All England Club. It will be unveiled in 2027 – for the tournament's 150th anniversary, UNN reports with reference to Independent.

Details

According to the publication, a monument to Andy Murray – one of the most famous British tennis players of our time – will appear on the territory of the All England Club in 2027. He won Wimbledon twice – in 2013 and 2016 – and ended his professional career after participating in his fifth Olympics.

According to Debbie Jevans, head of the Wimbledon tournament, the idea to erect a statue arose after Murray's emotional farewell to tennis.

We had a great celebration for Andy when he played his last match (in 2024), which took place on Centre Court - she said.

She also noted that the organizers were inspired by the example of Rafael Nadal, who had a memorial plaque installed in Paris.

We watched Rafa Nadal have such a plaque unveiled at Roland Garros, and it was very special. We thought: what do we want for Andy? - added Jevans.

Murray is personally involved in the process. The statue will be unveiled in the year Wimbledon celebrates its anniversary.

Our ambition is to unveil this for the 150th anniversary of our first championships, which took place in 1877, meaning in 2027 - said the head of the Wimbledon tournament.

Currently, the club already has statues of British tennis legends – Fred Perry, Virginia Wade, Dorothy Round, Ann Jones, and others. Now Murray, who has become a symbol of the revival of British tennis, will join this esteemed company.

Addition

Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Its history began in 1877 in a suburb of London, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and since then it has become a true sporting legend. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament still played on grass courts, preserving its classic atmosphere and style.

Players are required to adhere to a white dress code, and matches on the main courts are interrupted only in case of rain or darkness. Since 2009, a retractable roof has been installed over Centre Court, allowing play even in bad weather.

The tournament annually gathers the best tennis players in the world, and winning Wimbledon is considered not just a sporting achievement, but a part of history. Legends such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Bjorn Borg, and, of course, Andy Murray – the first Briton since 1936 to win the men's singles – have won here.

"Impossible to train": British "Chelsea" faced record heat in Philadelphia