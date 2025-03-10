In 2024, Russian security forces conducted at least 45 arbitrary searches in Crimea - human rights defenders
Kyiv • UNN
CrimeaSOS reports 45 illegal searches by the occupying forces in Crimea in 2024. The searches were conducted among Jehovah's Witnesses, Crimean Tatars, journalists, and veterans of the Crimean Tatar movement.
The human rights organization CrimeSOS recorded at least 45 illegal searches conducted by the occupying security forces on the peninsula during 2024, reports UNN.
According to CrimeSOS, there were 15 searches of Jehovah's Witnesses, 10 in the homes of Crimean Tatars, who were later accused of allegedly being involved with "Hizb ut-Tahrir", 4 involving journalists and another 4 involving veterans of the Crimean Tatar national movement.
In particular, searches were conducted at the home of Kurultai member of the Crimean Tatar people Nazim Memetov, at the head of the Sudak regional Mejlis Ilver Ametov, human rights activist and journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva, head of the independent Muslim community "Eski Kırım" Idris Yurdamov, imam of the community Izet Saifullin, and even at a local mosque, as well as in the homes of the chief editor of the newspaper Qırım Bekir Mamutov, its founder Seyran Ibrahimov, and the newspaper's editorial office.
In occupied Crimea, mass checks have been intensified under the pretext of exercises07.03.25, 20:32 • 34496 views
Moreover, in March 2024, the third largest wave of searches in 10 years of occupation took place in Crimea. On that day, Russian security forces conducted raids in the homes of 10 Crimean Tatars. All were accused of allegedly being involved with the organization "Hizb ut-Tahrir", which is recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation. 9 individuals were detained and another was placed under house arrest due to numerous health issues, CrimeSOS added.
Arbitrary searches and raids violate the right to respect for private and family life and home. They most often occur on illegal grounds, with unjustified use of force and seizure of prohibited literature, ammunition, narcotic substances, or other material evidence, which Russian security forces often plant on the residents of Crimea. Such actions have a particularly negative impact on large Crimean Tatar families. Furthermore, the process of searching and detaining a father can have signs of inhuman treatment of children
It should be noted that in early November 2024, the occupiers searched the home of Rustem Kyamilev and Lili Hemedzhi – lawyers who defend political prisoners.