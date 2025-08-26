Impressive sandstorm caused chaos at Burning Man festival

A storm in the southern and western US brought a fleeting "dust wall". The independent art festival in Nevada was affected by wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and high temperatures: tents and campsites were almost blown into the air, and strong wind with dust greatly reduced visibility. This is reported by the New York Post and NBC News, according to UNN.

In the US on Monday, August 25, a huge dust cloud swept over the southwestern states of Arizona, Colorado, and also affected Nevada. Several American cities were partially paralyzed.

A powerful sandstorm passed through the Black Rock Desert in Nevada just as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the annual week-long Burning Man festival.

Winds reached 80 km/h (50 mph).

Tents and campsites were almost blown into the air.

At the same time, overall visibility approached almost zero.

It should be noted that the National Weather Service issued wind and flood warnings for the region.

Videos online show that the structures of the temporary city of Black Rock, which accommodates 70,000 festival-goers, appear seriously damaged.

Thunderstorms disrupted traffic, and strong winds and poor visibility forced authorities to close the gates of Black Rock City. "Dust swept across the desert playa, destroying numerous campsites and scattering the belongings of participants who were already there," NBC News reported. — NBC News reports.

Several Burning Man participants were injured.

This is not the first time the festival has suffered from adverse weather conditions. In 2023, it was flooded by torrential rains, leaving participants in a huge muddy swamp.

The capital presented the "Black Cloud" installation, which will represent Ukraine at Burning Man 2025. It is a large cloud made of 45 smaller clouds, symbolizing threats and featuring audio of explosions.