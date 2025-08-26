Impressive sandstorm caused chaos at Burning Man festival

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 1696 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 26286 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 15082 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 24727 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15998 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 90287 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 49426 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 51185 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 172362 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 94438 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 48671 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 49367 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 63465 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 51398 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 21490 views
Publications
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 1682 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 24703 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 51394 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 90263 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 145124 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Karol Nawrocki
David L. Grange
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 21506 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 63501 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 33130 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 145150 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 78977 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Ammunition
The Guardian

Impressive sandstorm caused chaos at Burning Man festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

A powerful sandstorm hit the Burning Man festival in Nevada, causing damage and injuries. Winds up to 80 km/h reduced visibility to zero, destroying tents and campsites.

Impressive sandstorm caused chaos at Burning Man festival

A storm in the southern and western US brought a fleeting "dust wall". The independent art festival in Nevada was affected by wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and high temperatures: tents and campsites were almost blown into the air, and strong wind with dust greatly reduced visibility. This is reported by the New York Post and NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

In the US on Monday, August 25, a huge dust cloud swept over the southwestern states of Arizona, Colorado, and also affected Nevada. Several American cities were partially paralyzed.

A powerful sandstorm passed through the Black Rock Desert in Nevada just as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the annual week-long Burning Man festival.

Winds reached 80 km/h (50 mph).

Tents and campsites were almost blown into the air.

At the same time, overall visibility approached almost zero.

It should be noted that the National Weather Service issued wind and flood warnings for the region.

Videos online show that the structures of the temporary city of Black Rock, which accommodates 70,000 festival-goers, appear seriously damaged.

Thunderstorms disrupted traffic, and strong winds and poor visibility forced authorities to close the gates of Black Rock City. "Dust swept across the desert playa, destroying numerous campsites and scattering the belongings of participants who were already there," NBC News reported.

— NBC News reports.

Several Burning Man participants were injured.

Reference

This is not the first time the festival has suffered from adverse weather conditions. In 2023, it was flooded by torrential rains, leaving participants in a huge muddy swamp.

Recall

The capital presented the "Black Cloud" installation, which will represent Ukraine at Burning Man 2025. It is a large cloud made of 45 smaller clouds, symbolizing threats and featuring audio of explosions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Nevada
Colorado
Arizona
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv