IMF team arrives in Kyiv for a visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

A mission of the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Kyiv and will work in Ukraine next week. Vladyslav Rashkovan, Deputy Executive Director from Ukraine, announced the planned meetings.

IMF team arrives in Kyiv for a visit

A mission of the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Kyiv. It will work in Ukraine for the next week. This was stated by Vladyslav Rashkovan, Deputy Executive Director from Ukraine, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Arrived in Kyiv with the IMF team late in the evening, and spent a little time in the bomb shelter in the morning. Ready to work. Many meetings are planned

- Rashkovan wrote.

He noted that the mission will work in Ukraine for the next 7-8 days.

Recall

Ukraine expected the IMF mission at the end of August, with Verkhovna Rada deputies being part of the negotiating group. The country seeks coordination of IMF and EU programs.

In early August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. A new financial assistance program was discussed, which should strengthen Ukraine now and in the post-war period.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
Ukraine
Kyiv