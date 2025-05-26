IMF mission is completing a review of the program for Ukraine with a $500 million tranche: the government expects a "positive result"

The IMF mission is completing work on the eighth review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which provides for a tranche of about $500 million and following which the Ukrainian government expects a "positive result", Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said following a meeting with the Fund's mission on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

Shmyhal called the meeting with IMF representatives led by mission head Gavin Gray "productive".

Today, a constructive conversation took place regarding further cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF. The Fund's mission is completing work on the eighth review of the program, which provides for a tranche of about 500 million US dollars. We are counting on a positive result for our country - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, during the meeting he emphasized that the government continues to reform the economy, implementing systemic changes. "Among the priorities: improving public investment management mechanisms, improving customs operations, improving the investment climate," he listed.

"The meeting also discussed the recovery of Ukraine and the involvement of the financial sector in this process, investments in reconstruction and the use of frozen Russian assets," the head of government said.

"Ukraine is committed to the course of changes that are being implemented in close cooperation with the Fund. I am convinced that the IMF remains a reliable partner of Ukraine, and we highly appreciate its trust and support in difficult times for our country. We are working together to preserve financial stability and develop the economy for a successful future of Ukraine on the path to the EU," Shmyhal said.

He also said that he thanked the IMF for seven successful reviews of the program, thanks to which Ukraine was able to attract financial resources to support the country's macroeconomic stability. "In total, Ukraine has received about $10.1 billion during the EFF program," the Prime Minister said.

Let us remind you

The IMF mission began work on reviewing the EFF program for Ukraine on May 20.

The IMF has updated the memorandum with Ukraine: there are new structural benchmarks