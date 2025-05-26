$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 3362 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12750 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 23530 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 43478 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 62778 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62335 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 71406 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 82057 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78531 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84242 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

IMF mission is completing a review of the program for Ukraine with a $500 million tranche: the government expects a "positive result"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

The IMF mission is completing its work on the review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which envisages a tranche of $500 million. The government expects a positive result and continues reforms.

IMF mission is completing a review of the program for Ukraine with a $500 million tranche: the government expects a "positive result"

The IMF mission is completing work on the eighth review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which provides for a tranche of about $500 million and following which the Ukrainian government expects a "positive result", Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said following a meeting with the Fund's mission on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

Shmyhal called the meeting with IMF representatives led by mission head Gavin Gray "productive".

Today, a constructive conversation took place regarding further cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF. The Fund's mission is completing work on the eighth review of the program, which provides for a tranche of about 500 million US dollars. We are counting on a positive result for our country

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, during the meeting he emphasized that the government continues to reform the economy, implementing systemic changes. "Among the priorities: improving public investment management mechanisms, improving customs operations, improving the investment climate," he listed.

"The meeting also discussed the recovery of Ukraine and the involvement of the financial sector in this process, investments in reconstruction and the use of frozen Russian assets," the head of government said.

"Ukraine is committed to the course of changes that are being implemented in close cooperation with the Fund. I am convinced that the IMF remains a reliable partner of Ukraine, and we highly appreciate its trust and support in difficult times for our country. We are working together to preserve financial stability and develop the economy for a successful future of Ukraine on the path to the EU," Shmyhal said.

He also said that he thanked the IMF for seven successful reviews of the program, thanks to which Ukraine was able to attract financial resources to support the country's macroeconomic stability. "In total, Ukraine has received about $10.1 billion during the EFF program," the Prime Minister said.

Let us remind you

The IMF mission began work on reviewing the EFF program for Ukraine on May 20.

The IMF has updated the memorandum with Ukraine: there are new structural benchmarks29.03.25, 12:47 • 358555 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
