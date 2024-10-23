I'm over 70 and can run 16 kilometers per workout: how running improves quality of life

On Sunday, October 27, a charity race "Run4Victory" will take place on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv. All funds raised during the event will be used for the needs of the soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter". Some of the oldest participants of Run4Victory, 72-year-old Yakiv Karpenko and 74-year-old Mykola Morochynsky, shared their impressions of the events that have already taken place in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports .

Details

Yakiv Karpenko actively participates in races, continues to train and cover long distances. The man started playing sports in his youth.

I studied at Vinnytsia Pedagogical Institute, Faculty of Physical Education, and graduated with honors. My main focus was middle distance running: 800, 1500, 3000 meters with obstacles. But sometimes I participated in longer races for a change, for example, 5 kilometers - He says.

Later, Yakiv Ivanovych became interested in marathons. The longest distance he covered was 42 km 195 m. He ran five such races in total.

"My last marathon was 15-18 years ago. I realized then that in the village it is difficult to seriously prepare for such races. To run a marathon, you need to run at least 400 kilometers in a month, which means three times a week for 20-25 kilometers. I didn't have that opportunity," says the athlete.

Despite the fact that Yakiv Ivanovych now lives in a village and has a lot of household chores, he continues to train regularly. In the summer he trains five times a week, and in the rest of the year - four. Usually, these are training sessions at a distance of 8 to 12 km.

"Now that I'm over 70, I can run 12 or even 16 kilometers per workout. It all depends on how much time I can find between other things," he says.

For a man, running is not only a way to keep fit, but also an opportunity to maintain his health for many years. Thanks to systematic training, the body can cope with physical activity better than many of his peers.

"Neighbors often notice that I rather do heavy physical work in the garden. This is the result of many years of training. However, after the age of 35, the body needs more time to recover. If a day is enough for young people, then I now need at least one and a half. Rest is also part of your workout, a time to recover your muscles and nervous system.

I'm over 70 and can run 12 or even 16 kilometers per workout," he adds.

For 74-year-old Mykola Morochynskyi, running has become an integral part of his life. Despite his age, he participates in various events and proves that regular exercise not only keeps him fit, but also his mood and vitality. At his last race in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, Mykola Morochynskyi covered the 2 km course in 12 minutes.

The athlete admits that he has long been fond of morning jogging and always finds time to keep fit. When he was young, Mykola Klymovych was involved in track and field athletics and received his second category.

"Now I run twice a week - it's my system, a way to keep fit. My son is now at the front and I support the army by participating in charity races," the man said.

Mykola Morochynskyi trains several times a week. These are walks or jogs of about 2 km in length. Recently, the man conquered Hoverla - it was a kind of preparation for participation in the race.

Running is not forced, but a joy. Especially when you run in nature - in the woods or on the field. It's the pleasure of movement that is hard to explain in words. I notice that physical activity keeps me in good shape, gives me energy and creates a good mood. I always have a good appetite and sleep better. Running affects all aspects of life - Mykola Klymovych adds.

Regular running helps him stay in good physical shape.

"My son is now at the front and I support the army by participating in charity races," he added.

The Run4Victory charity race in Kyiv is organized by the international company MHP, the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation and the Kharakter sports community.

For people with musculoskeletal disorders, a special 2-kilometer distance will be available, participation in which is free of charge. Other participants can register for the race by making a charitable contribution.

The marathons in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, raised more than UAH 2 million to support four brigades defending Ukraine in different areas of the frontline.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that take care of orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war