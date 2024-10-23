I'm over 70 and can run 16 kilometers per workout: how running improves quality of life

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120605 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176449 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110844 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346691 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174914 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145815 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196413 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125249 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108279 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9636 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10902 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8456 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5988 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 5708 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2804 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23889 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23889 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89629 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120582 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 176438 views
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176438 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23121 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25733 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39582 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48059 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136579 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

I'm over 70 and can run 16 kilometers per workout: how running improves quality of life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20645 views

Yakiv Karpenko, 72, and Mykola Morochynskyi, 74, regularly participate in races, covering considerable distances. They tell us how running helps keep them fit and improves their quality of life in old age.

I'm over 70 and can run 16 kilometers per workout: how running improves quality of life

On Sunday, October 27, a charity race "Run4Victory" will take place on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv. All funds raised during the event will be used for the needs of the soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter". Some of the oldest participants of Run4Victory, 72-year-old Yakiv Karpenko and 74-year-old Mykola Morochynsky, shared their impressions of the events that have already taken place in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports .

Details

Yakiv Karpenko actively participates in races, continues to train and cover long distances. The man started playing sports in his youth.

I studied at Vinnytsia Pedagogical Institute, Faculty of Physical Education, and graduated with honors. My main focus was middle distance running: 800, 1500, 3000 meters with obstacles. But sometimes I participated in longer races for a change, for example, 5 kilometers

- He says.

Later, Yakiv Ivanovych became interested in marathons. The longest distance he covered was 42 km 195 m. He ran five such races in total.

"My last marathon was 15-18 years ago. I realized then that in the village it is difficult to seriously prepare for such races. To run a marathon, you need to run at least 400 kilometers in a month, which means three times a week for 20-25 kilometers. I didn't have that opportunity," says the athlete.

Despite the fact that Yakiv Ivanovych now lives in a village and has a lot of household chores, he continues to train regularly. In the summer he trains five times a week, and in the rest of the year - four. Usually, these are training sessions at a distance of 8 to 12 km.

"Now that I'm over 70, I can run 12 or even 16 kilometers per workout. It all depends on how much time I can find between other things," he says.

For a man, running is not only a way to keep fit, but also an opportunity to maintain his health for many years. Thanks to systematic training, the body can cope with physical activity better than many of his peers.

"Neighbors often notice that I rather do heavy physical work in the garden. This is the result of many years of training. However, after the age of 35, the body needs more time to recover. If a day is enough for young people, then I now need at least one and a half. Rest is also part of your workout, a time to recover your muscles and nervous system.

I'm over 70 and can run 12 or even 16 kilometers per workout," he adds.

For 74-year-old Mykola Morochynskyi, running has become an integral part of his life. Despite his age, he participates in various events and proves that regular exercise not only keeps him fit, but also his mood and vitality. At his last race in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, Mykola Morochynskyi covered the 2 km course in 12 minutes.

The athlete admits that he has long been fond of morning jogging and always finds time to keep fit. When he was young, Mykola Klymovych was involved in track and field athletics and received his second category.

"Now I run twice a week - it's my system, a way to keep fit. My son is now at the front and I support the army by participating in charity races," the man said.

Mykola Morochynskyi trains several times a week. These are walks or jogs of about 2 km in length. Recently, the man conquered Hoverla - it was a kind of preparation for participation in the race.

Running is not forced, but a joy. Especially when you run in nature - in the woods or on the field. It's the pleasure of movement that is hard to explain in words. I notice that physical activity keeps me in good shape, gives me energy and creates a good mood. I always have a good appetite and sleep better. Running affects all aspects of life

- Mykola Klymovych adds.

Regular running helps him stay in good physical shape.

"My son is now at the front and I support the army by participating in charity races," he added.

The Run4Victory charity race in Kyiv is organized by the international company MHP, the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation and the Kharakter sports community.

For people with musculoskeletal disorders, a special 2-kilometer distance will be available, participation in which is free of charge. Other participants can register for the race by making a charitable contribution.

The marathons in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, raised more than UAH 2 million to support four brigades defending Ukraine in different areas of the frontline.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that take care of orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsHealth
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Cherkassy
Kyiv
