Belarus is building up its military presence near the border: the NSDC answered whether there is a threat of invasion

There is no threat of invasion by regular troops in Belarus. This was announced by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Political Department, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, UNN reports.

"As of now, there is no threat of invasion of regular troops of Belarus by this country," Kovalenko said.

According to him, the information of some publics about the build-up of Belarusian troops on the other side of the border does not mean the creation of strike groups and preparation for offensive actions.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in full control of the situation in the border area," he summarized.

Earlier, the monitoring channel Belaruski Gayun reported that "Belarus has increased its military presence in the Ukrainian border area".

"Units of the Russian Army were redeployed to Stolyn, Lelchytsky, Mozyr and Gomel districts," the statement said.

According to Belaruski Gayun, in late December, an Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force flew to Belarus from Russia.

lukashenko claims that Belarus is being dragged into the war and may not be able to withstand it as a state