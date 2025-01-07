Conflict in Lviv: military enlistment office suspends employees for using force against a Ukrainian citizen

The leadership of the Lviv RCC and JV condemned the actions of the RCC representatives who resorted to physical violence. An internal investigation has been initiated in this regard, and the officials involved have been temporarily suspended from duty. This was reported by the Lviv Regional RCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

On January 7, 2025, an incident occurred in Lviv on Malogoloskivska Street involving a warning group of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a citizen of Ukraine who violated the rules of military registration.

Representatives of the TCC found that the man did not have military registration documents and was subject to mobilization. He was offered to go to the center to undergo a medical examination, but the citizen refused, started using obscene language and hit one of the soldiers. In response, the military used physical force.

Citizens are reminded of their obligation to have their military registration documents with them and to comply with the requirements of mobilization legislation. To resolve disputes, please contact the hotline at:

- 0800301937 (mobilization and military registration);

- 0800500410 (Call Center of the Land Forces Command).

In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known