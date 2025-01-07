Conflict in Lviv: military enlistment office suspends employees for using force against a Ukrainian citizen

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126319 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133993 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113942 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93305 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129452 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128127 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128127 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 91771 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91771 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 101008 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180362 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128127 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142566 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134218 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134218 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151425 views
Conflict in Lviv: military enlistment office suspends employees for using force against a Ukrainian citizen

Conflict in Lviv: military enlistment office suspends employees for using force against a Ukrainian citizen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64745 views

In Lviv, a conflict between representatives of the RCC and a citizen without military documents escalated into a fight. The RCCC management suspended the officials involved and launched an internal investigation.

The leadership of the Lviv RCC and JV condemned the actions of the RCC representatives who resorted to physical violence. An internal investigation has been initiated in this regard, and the officials involved have been temporarily suspended from duty. This was reported by the Lviv Regional RCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

On January 7, 2025, an incident occurred in Lviv on Malogoloskivska Street involving a warning group of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and a citizen of Ukraine who violated the rules of military registration. 

Representatives of the TCC found that the man did not have military registration documents and was subject to mobilization. He was offered to go to the center to undergo a medical examination, but the citizen refused, started using obscene language and hit one of the soldiers. In response, the military used physical force. 

Citizens are reminded of their obligation to have their military registration documents with them and to comply with the requirements of mobilization legislation. To resolve disputes, please contact the hotline at: 

- 0800301937 (mobilization and military registration); 

- 0800500410 (Call Center of the Land Forces Command). 

In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known07.01.25, 17:23 • 24140 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

