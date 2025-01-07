In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46820 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146489 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134501 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133785 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110573 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130047 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128745 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33155 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95147 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 101511 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146477 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163714 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180705 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128745 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142722 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134358 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151560 views
In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known

In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24141 views

On Maloholoskivska Street in Lviv, people in military uniforms and a police officer, allegedly, dragged a man into a car by force. The video shows one of the men kicking the detainee.

A person was detained on Maloholoskivska Street in Lviv, probably by the police and military. This is reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

"A video of three men in military uniforms beating a man and shoving him into a bus in Lviv on Maloholoskivska Street is circulating online," the post reads.

The video shows three men in military uniforms and one in civilian clothes forcibly dragging a man into a car. The footage also shows one of the men in military uniform kicking the man being dragged into the car.

In addition, the network claims that the man in civilian clothes is allegedly a police officer. So far, neither the Lviv TCC nor the police have commented on the incident. UNN appealed to the police of Lviv region, but has not yet received a response.

Recall

On January 2, Svitlana Solomashenko posted a video on Facebook of a fight in Brailky in Poltava between TCC employees and a man. In the video, local residents claim that the employees of the TCC and the JV allegedly broke the man's burden.

However, it is not known what preceded the conflict that resulted in the man's death.

On January 3, the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava Oblast, commenting on the conflict between a local resident and a TCC employee, stated that the information about the man's broken leg, which had previously been spread on social media and messengers, was not confirmed.

The CCC statedthat the information spread online that the CCC soldiers allegedly broke the leg of a civilian in Poltava was not true.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising