In Lviv, three people in military uniforms forced a man into a car: what is known

A person was detained on Maloholoskivska Street in Lviv, probably by the police and military. This is reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

"A video of three men in military uniforms beating a man and shoving him into a bus in Lviv on Maloholoskivska Street is circulating online," the post reads.

The video shows three men in military uniforms and one in civilian clothes forcibly dragging a man into a car. The footage also shows one of the men in military uniform kicking the man being dragged into the car.

In addition, the network claims that the man in civilian clothes is allegedly a police officer. So far, neither the Lviv TCC nor the police have commented on the incident. UNN appealed to the police of Lviv region, but has not yet received a response.

Recall

On January 2, Svitlana Solomashenko posted a video on Facebook of a fight in Brailky in Poltava between TCC employees and a man. In the video, local residents claim that the employees of the TCC and the JV allegedly broke the man's burden.

However, it is not known what preceded the conflict that resulted in the man's death.

On January 3, the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava Oblast, commenting on the conflict between a local resident and a TCC employee, stated that the information about the man's broken leg, which had previously been spread on social media and messengers, was not confirmed.

The CCC statedthat the information spread online that the CCC soldiers allegedly broke the leg of a civilian in Poltava was not true.