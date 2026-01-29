Illegally withdrew over $1.4 million: Norwegian hacker, wanted internationally, detained in Kyiv

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
07:35 AM • 4822 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 13941 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 23064 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 23947 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 21750 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 19891 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 20635 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 22897 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15175 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26910 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 13662 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 5940 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians05:26 AM • 3968 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 8670 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 6072 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 43192 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 72148 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 97230 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 76369 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 95332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 14425 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 41467 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 39742 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 46349 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 48906 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y

Illegally withdrew over $1.4 million: Norwegian hacker, wanted internationally, detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

A 44-year-old Norwegian citizen, wanted for financial crimes, has been detained in Kyiv. He illegally acquired $1.4 million between 2021 and 2024, for which a Norwegian court sentenced him to almost four years in prison.

Illegally withdrew over $1.4 million: Norwegian hacker, wanted internationally, detained in Kyiv
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Cyberpolice detained a 44-year-old Norwegian citizen in Kyiv who was on an international wanted list for financial crimes. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A Norwegian court sentenced the offender to almost four years in prison for illegally seizing about $1.4 million between 2021 and 2024. He was on an international wanted list. Yesterday, January 28, Kyiv cyberpolice, together with operatives of the Sviatoshynskyi District Police Department of the capital, detained a 44-year-old Norwegian citizen in the capital who was on an international wanted list for committing financial crimes. The suspect was convicted by a Norwegian court for multi-million dollar fraud in financial transactions.

 - the police statement reads.

The investigation established that between 2021 and 2024, the man, while holding the position of head of a private company, systematically embezzled client funds. This involved the illegal seizure of money from car sales, the sale of vehicles with unremoved encumbrances, and the use of the proceeds for personal gain.

The total amount of damages exceeds 14.1 million Norwegian kroner, which is equivalent to about 1.4 million US dollars.

By a Norwegian court verdict, the suspect was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months of imprisonment. Currently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are preparing an appeal to the court regarding the application of temporary arrest. After receiving an official request from the Norwegian side, the issue of applying extradition arrest and further transfer of the convicted person to serve the sentence will be decided 

- the police emphasize.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, in the home of a former serviceman who killed 4 police officers, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a cache of weapons, ammunition, grenades, cartridges, and about four kilograms of narcotic substance. The perpetrator himself was eliminated on the spot.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
National Police of Ukraine
Norway
Ukraine
Kyiv