Illegally withdrew over $1.4 million: Norwegian hacker, wanted internationally, detained in Kyiv

Cyberpolice detained a 44-year-old Norwegian citizen in Kyiv who was on an international wanted list for financial crimes. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A Norwegian court sentenced the offender to almost four years in prison for illegally seizing about $1.4 million between 2021 and 2024. He was on an international wanted list. Yesterday, January 28, Kyiv cyberpolice, together with operatives of the Sviatoshynskyi District Police Department of the capital, detained a 44-year-old Norwegian citizen in the capital who was on an international wanted list for committing financial crimes. The suspect was convicted by a Norwegian court for multi-million dollar fraud in financial transactions. - the police statement reads.

The investigation established that between 2021 and 2024, the man, while holding the position of head of a private company, systematically embezzled client funds. This involved the illegal seizure of money from car sales, the sale of vehicles with unremoved encumbrances, and the use of the proceeds for personal gain.

The total amount of damages exceeds 14.1 million Norwegian kroner, which is equivalent to about 1.4 million US dollars.

By a Norwegian court verdict, the suspect was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months of imprisonment. Currently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are preparing an appeal to the court regarding the application of temporary arrest. After receiving an official request from the Norwegian side, the issue of applying extradition arrest and further transfer of the convicted person to serve the sentence will be decided - the police emphasize.



