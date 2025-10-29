Illegally seized state property: former official of the State Registration Service received a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified a former official of the State Registration Service of Ukraine of suspicion. She is suspected of aiding in the embezzlement of state property on an especially large scale (Part 5, Article 27, Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, it concerns a land plot of 25 hectares in the center of Kyiv, where a defense enterprise of the military-industrial complex is located.

Back in 2007, part of the enterprise's real estate was transferred to a joint venture with private entities. Subsequently, representatives of these companies attempted to obtain ownership of individual premises through court, but were unsuccessful.

At the end of 2013, the suspect registered the right of common shared ownership of the real estate in favor of these business entities. The woman did this contrary to the interests of the service and on the basis of a court decision that had not yet entered into force at that time and was subsequently overturned.

As a result, state property was illegally alienated. The detainee faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property: she has been placed under house arrest.

Recall

