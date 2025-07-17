Illegally extracted sand: enterprise director in Zhytomyr region received suspicion for billions in environmental damage

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 10891 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 9958 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14852 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39281 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41013 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70823 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337194 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165085 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163812 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118235 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 10991 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22810 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32313 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244644 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337281 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10636 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102848 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200404 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217735 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155399 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Illegally extracted sand: enterprise director in Zhytomyr region received suspicion for billions in environmental damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2484 views

The director of a private company in the Zhytomyr region has been notified of suspicion for illegal sand extraction. Environmental damage is estimated at over 2.5 billion hryvnias.

Illegally extracted sand: enterprise director in Zhytomyr region received suspicion for billions in environmental damage

In Zhytomyr region, the director of a mining enterprise was served with a notice of suspicion for causing over 2.5 billion hryvnias in environmental damage through illegal sand extraction, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast, served a notice of suspicion to the director of one of the private companies under Part 3 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal extraction of local minerals on a large scale, by an official using their official position).

- the statement reads.

Details

The investigation established that one of the private companies received a special permit from the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine for the use of subsoil in the Karpylivske deposit in Zhytomyr Oblast. The purpose was to extract sand (suitable for road construction, plastering and building mortars for the finishing layer) within specific geographical coordinates. An Agreement on the terms of use of the provided subsoil was concluded between this company (represented by its director) and the StateGeoCadastre, which clearly defined the boundaries of the subsoil plot for development.

At the same time, from February 2020 to May 2024, despite the terms of the Agreement and in violation of current legislation, the private enterprise illegally extracted 113.5 thousand cubic meters of sand from areas of the deposit outside the permitted boundaries.

An illegal amber mining scheme has been exposed in Rivne region: the environment has suffered losses of UAH 350 million22.05.25, 13:17 • 3141 view

According to the conclusion of the conducted forensic engineering and environmental expertise, the amount of damage caused to the environment is 2.513 billion hryvnias.

Searches were conducted at the location of the deposit, in office premises, and at the residences of the director, owners, and accountants of the business entity.

The state prosecutor in the criminal proceedings has prepared a motion for the selection of a preventive measure for the head of the private company.

Illegal sand mining in Kyiv region: law enforcement prevented an environmental disaster11.07.25, 11:34 • 3815 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9