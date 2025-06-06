$41.470.01
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Illegal logging for UAH 7.3 million: former head of the SES department exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Former head of the regional SES department is suspected of cutting down trees for UAH 7.3 million. He organized illegal logging, hiding behind the training of personnel.

Illegal logging for UAH 7.3 million: former head of the SES department exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The former head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was notified of suspicion due to illegal logging of trees with losses of UAH 7.3 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect in August 2023, exceeding his official powers, with the involvement of more than 100 personnel of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service under the guise of training personnel in fire extinguishing, organized illegal logging of green spaces.

It is about a land plot of 112.1 hectares outside the settlement of Nova Huta, Yamnytsia village territorial community of Ivano-Frankivsk district. It belongs to the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund – the general zoological reserve "Black Forest

- clarified in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect's actions caused the state 7.3 million UAH in losses.

He is charged with abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, as well as illegal logging or illegal transportation, storage, sale of timber (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Let us remind you

The SBU and the National Police exposed an official of the Kyiv City State Administration, who for 15 thousand dollars sold a permit to rent a plot of land for a children's sports ground. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv City State Administration
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
