Illegal logging for UAH 7.3 million: former head of the SES department exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The former head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was notified of suspicion due to illegal logging of trees with losses of UAH 7.3 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect in August 2023, exceeding his official powers, with the involvement of more than 100 personnel of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service under the guise of training personnel in fire extinguishing, organized illegal logging of green spaces.

It is about a land plot of 112.1 hectares outside the settlement of Nova Huta, Yamnytsia village territorial community of Ivano-Frankivsk district. It belongs to the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund – the general zoological reserve "Black Forest - clarified in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect's actions caused the state 7.3 million UAH in losses.

He is charged with abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, as well as illegal logging or illegal transportation, storage, sale of timber (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

