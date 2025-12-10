$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM • 8916 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 18066 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 31549 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 21501 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 16500 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 37756 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 32023 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 24678 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30009 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 55271 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
I'll be back: Usyk's team announced the boxer's return to the ring in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Serhiy Lapin, director of the team of WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, announced the boxer's return to the ring in 2026. Manager Egis Klimas will soon provide "interesting information."

Serhiy Lapin, director of the team of WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, told Ready to Fight that the Ukrainian boxer will return to the ring. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, "the team is working on it" (Usyk's return to the ring - ed.).

I think manager Egis Klimas will share something interesting with you soon. I'll put it this way: in 2026, we will see Usyk in the ring again. Everything in its own time

- said Lapin.

The publication adds that Oleksandr Usyk last entered the ring in July, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in a rematch and became the undisputed world champion for the third time.

Recall

In November, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk lost his title of undisputed world champion, vacating the WBO heavyweight championship belt.

Oleksandr Usyk is second in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight class26.11.25, 03:28 • 3587 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports