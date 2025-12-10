I'll be back: Usyk's team announced the boxer's return to the ring in 2026

Serhiy Lapin, director of the team of WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, told Ready to Fight that the Ukrainian boxer will return to the ring. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, "the team is working on it" (Usyk's return to the ring - ed.).

I think manager Egis Klimas will share something interesting with you soon. I'll put it this way: in 2026, we will see Usyk in the ring again. Everything in its own time - said Lapin.

The publication adds that Oleksandr Usyk last entered the ring in July, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in a rematch and became the undisputed world champion for the third time.

Recall

In November, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk lost his title of undisputed world champion, vacating the WBO heavyweight championship belt.

Oleksandr Usyk is second in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight class