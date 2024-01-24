IL-76 crash near Belgorod: Russia reports 63 people on board dead
Kyiv • UNN
An Il-76 military plane carrying 63 people crashes near Belgorod, Russia, killing all on board. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.
There were 63 people on board the Il-76 that crashed near Belgorod in Russia, all of them were killed, reports the Russian telegram channel 112, UNN writes.
Details
According to 112, "there were 63 people on board the IL-76 that crashed near Belgorod.
"All 63 people on board the IL-76 that crashed near Belgorod were killed," the 112 TV channel writes, citing a source.
In Russia the crash of an Il-76 military plane in the Belgorod region reported: showed footage24.01.24, 11:00 • 33696 views