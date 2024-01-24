In Russia the crash of an Il-76 military plane in the Belgorod region reported: showed footage

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101464 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112276 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142375 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139248 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172031 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48904 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38306 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71021 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40755 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60254 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261809 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60254 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107222 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107192 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123275 views
In Russia the crash of an Il-76 military plane in the Belgorod region reported: showed footage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33697 views

In Russia, an Il-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region, as reported by the Russian telegram channel 112.

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, according to the Russian telegram channel 112, UNN reports.

Details

"The Il-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region," the Telegram channel reports.

Previously, the incident took place in the Korochan district.

They also showed footage of the crash of the IL-76 military transport plane in the village of Yablonov in the Belgorod region.

Emergency services are currently on their way to the scene, as indicated.

Danilov on Ukrainian weapons and strikes on Russian territory: 1000 km is not a far distance for us anymore1/24/24, 9:49 AM • 27304 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

