In Russia the crash of an Il-76 military plane in the Belgorod region reported: showed footage

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, according to the Russian telegram channel 112, UNN reports.

"The Il-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region," the Telegram channel reports.

Previously, the incident took place in the Korochan district.

They also showed footage of the crash of the IL-76 military transport plane in the village of Yablonov in the Belgorod region.

Emergency services are currently on their way to the scene, as indicated.

