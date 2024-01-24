Danilov on Ukrainian weapons and strikes on Russian territory: 1000 km is not a far distance for us anymore
Nowadays, a lot of military infrastructure in Russia is being destroyed with Ukrainian-made weapons. 1000 km is not a long distance for Ukrainian weapons. This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.
A lot of military infrastructure is being destroyed in Russia today with our own weapons. Today, for us, 1,000 kilometers is not a far distance that we cannot penetrate. Moreover, I can say that the production of our weapons today is built in such a way that their air defense cannot always see all this...
He said that the strikes will continue and will only intensify until the Russians leave Ukrainian soil.
Earlier, Danilov stated that Ukraine uses only weapons of its own production on the territory of Russia.