Danilov on Ukrainian weapons and strikes on Russian territory: 1000 km is not a far distance for us anymore

Nowadays, a lot of military infrastructure in Russia is being destroyed with Ukrainian-made weapons. 1000 km is not a long distance for Ukrainian weapons. This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

A lot of military infrastructure is being destroyed in Russia today with our own weapons. Today, for us, 1,000 kilometers is not a far distance that we cannot penetrate. Moreover, I can say that the production of our weapons today is built in such a way that their air defense cannot always see all this... - Danilov said.

He said that the strikes will continue and will only intensify until the Russians leave Ukrainian soil.

Russia's GRU attacks "Pantsir" plant in Russia, targets hit - source

Recall

Earlier, Danilov stated that Ukraine uses only weapons of its own production on the territory of Russia.