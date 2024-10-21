If Ukraine falls under Putin's boot: Austin predicts the fate of Europe
Kyiv • UNN
The US Secretary of Defense urged to continue to resist Putin's aggression. Austin warned that if Ukraine falls, the whole of Europe will be under Putin's shadow.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that it is necessary to continue to stand firm against Putin's aggression, because if Ukraine falls under Putin's boot, the whole of Europe will fall under his shadow, reports UNN.
Today we are facing a decisive moment in history. We can insist that one country's attack on another is the cardinal sin of world politics, and we can continue to stand firm against Putin's aggression. Or we can allow Putin to do what he wants, and then our children and grandchildren will be doomed to live in a bloodier, much more dangerous world. So we have to honestly see that this aggressive spirit of Russia, the spirit of Putin, is not alone. It is supported by autocrats like North Korea and Iran. If Ukraine falls under Putin's boot, the whole of Europe will fall under his shadow
Recall
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin saidthat the future of Europe, NATO, and America's security depend on Ukraine's fight for freedom, which will set the trajectory for global security.