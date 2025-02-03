If Trump invites other countries to talks on Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland should be there - Duda

Poland should be present in the negotiations on the war in Ukraine if US President Donald Trump invites other countries. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with the Financial Times, Andrzej Duda said he was concerned that after the cessation of hostilities, crime would spread across the border from Ukraine to Poland, affecting Western Europe and the United States as well. He compared the situation to Russia in the early 1990s, when banditry and gun violence among veterans of the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan increased dramatically.

US President Donald Trump has promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within a few months, but he has not yet developed an action plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, assuming NATO membership remains out of Ukraine's reach, Western allies, including the United States, will need to deploy at least 200,000 troops to his country after the ceasefire to deter further Russian aggression and guarantee any deal.

Duda said that if a peace agreement is concluded between Kyiv and Moscow, it is imperative that Ukraine be supported in rebuilding its economy and “maintaining order and security inside the country.

Poland has “constantly helped” Ukraine by supplying weapons but also acting as a logistics hub for military and humanitarian aid, he said. At the same time, “we are the most exposed to potential Russian attacks,” Duda added.

We are going to help Ukraine in the future because it is necessary. We don't have to deploy our troops there - said the President of Poland.

According to him, if the Trump administration invites states other than Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, “it would be in Ukraine's interest to have Poland present there.

If we look at this revived Russian imperialism, in this particular case, Polish and Ukrainian interests coincide - explained Duda.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump announced a series of meetings with representatives of Ukraine and Russia and “various parties.”