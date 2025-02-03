If Trump invites other countries to talks on Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland should be there - Duda

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31876 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69711 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103210 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106539 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130424 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103593 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103702 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113233 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107696 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153247 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107696 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113234 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138796 views
If Trump invites other countries to talks on Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland should be there - Duda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26682 views

Polish President Duda said that his country should participate in negotiations on Ukraine if they are initiated by Trump. He also expressed concern about a possible increase in crime after the war.

Poland should be present in the negotiations on the war in Ukraine if US President Donald Trump invites other countries. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with the Financial Times, Andrzej Duda said he was concerned that after the cessation of hostilities, crime would spread across the border from Ukraine to Poland, affecting Western Europe and the United States as well. He compared the situation to Russia in the early 1990s, when banditry and gun violence among veterans of the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan increased dramatically.

US President Donald Trump has promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within a few months, but he has not yet developed an action plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, assuming NATO membership remains out of Ukraine's reach, Western allies, including the United States, will need to deploy at least 200,000 troops to his country after the ceasefire to deter further Russian aggression and guarantee any deal.

Duda said that if a peace agreement is concluded between Kyiv and Moscow, it is imperative that Ukraine be supported in rebuilding its economy and “maintaining order and security inside the country.

Poland has “constantly helped” Ukraine by supplying weapons but also acting as a logistics hub for military and humanitarian aid, he said. At the same time, “we are the most exposed to potential Russian attacks,” Duda added.

We are going to help Ukraine in the future because it is necessary. We don't have to deploy our troops there

- said the President of Poland.

According to him, if the Trump administration invites states other than Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, “it would be in Ukraine's interest to have Poland present there.

If we look at this revived Russian imperialism, in this particular case, Polish and Ukrainian interests coincide

- explained Duda.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Trump announced a series of meetings with representatives of Ukraine and Russia and “various parties.” 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

