If pages or TikTok don't load: Diia has launched a new service for complaints about connection problems

The Diia app has launched a new service for reporting the absence of mobile and internet connection. The applications will be forwarded to the regulator to solve the problems, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Report the lack of communication or mobile Internet - we launched the service in Diia. If your pages are taking a long time to load, you can't make a call, or TikTok won't open, report it in Diia. You can find the service right on the main screen of the app," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, reporting a missing connection in Diia is very simple: go to Missing connection on the Diia home screen, give one-time access to the geolocation and describe the situation.

"A logical question arises: how to send an application if there is no Internet. We also thought about this. You can download the Unbreakable Map in advance, you can do it right now. It will also be useful in other cases, for example, when looking for a shelter or the nearest place with a generator," the Vice Prime Minister said.

"And then, if you lose the Internet, leave a request in Diia, it will be automatically sent when the connection returns," Fedorov said.

Why do I need this service?

"The National Commission for the Regulation of Communications will receive the application. It will find out about the places where there are still problems with the Internet and communication, and together with the operators, it will correct the situation," Fedorov said.

This year, 10 revolutionary services will appear in Diia - Fedorov