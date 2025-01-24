ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101855 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104223 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137013 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103823 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121502 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 73687 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116429 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 46473 views
02:48 PM • 47494 views
02:39 PM • 100561 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133893 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137013 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168380 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158044 views
03:20 PM • 33393 views
02:48 PM • 47494 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116429 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121502 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140815 views
This year, 10 revolutionary services will appear in Diia - Fedorov

This year, 10 revolutionary services will appear in Diia - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28645 views

Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 10 new revolutionary services in Diia within a year. The new features include a gun permit and the ability to report problems with the Internet.

This year, 10 new revolutionary services will appear in the Diia app and old ones will be improved. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have restored many services that were down after the cyberattacks. We have restored Marriage Online, eVidnovlennya, eOselya, and others. We are also restoring eBaby, eEntrepreneur, and car re-registration in the near future,

- Fedorov said.

According to him, Diia already has several beta tests of new services.

"We are working on a gun permit and the ability to report bad internet. We are planning to launch 10 revolutionary services this year, and we will announce them soon," the minister said.

Recall 

Diya will soon introduce new electronic services for veterans and families of the fallen.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

