This year, 10 revolutionary services will appear in Diia - Fedorov

This year, 10 new revolutionary services will appear in the Diia app and old ones will be improved. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have restored many services that were down after the cyberattacks. We have restored Marriage Online, eVidnovlennya, eOselya, and others. We are also restoring eBaby, eEntrepreneur, and car re-registration in the near future, - Fedorov said.

According to him, Diia already has several beta tests of new services.

"We are working on a gun permit and the ability to report bad internet. We are planning to launch 10 revolutionary services this year, and we will announce them soon," the minister said.

Diya will soon introduce new electronic services for veterans and families of the fallen.