Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92510 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109516 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174554 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39834 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74190 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42277 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35073 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67659 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252153 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226834 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212797 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238509 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225226 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92510 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67659 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74190 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113289 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114169 views
If NATO does not invite Ukraine to join the Alliance: Yermak explains the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100675 views

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine warned that not inviting Ukraine to join NATO at the upcoming summit would lead to further escalation in relations with Russia.

If NATO member states do not invite Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance, it will lead to a new escalation with Russia. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that it is necessary to enlist the support of influential world politicians on the need to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO. Also, some politicians need to be convinced that Ukraine's accession to NATO will not lead to escalation.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before16.01.24, 16:05 • 19187 views

"On the contrary, we believe that not inviting Ukraine to Washington will be a new escalation. Russia will use this as a signal that it has the right to veto. This will cause escalation not only on the European continent, but also on other continents. We see that it is Russia that is behind many conflicts and wars," Andriy Yermak said on air.

Zelenskyy: Invitation of Ukraine to NATO is an allied decision, work will continue in this direction17.02.24, 13:59 • 29834 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising