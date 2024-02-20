If NATO does not invite Ukraine to join the Alliance: Yermak explains the consequences

If NATO member states do not invite Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance, it will lead to a new escalation with Russia. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that it is necessary to enlist the support of influential world politicians on the need to speed up Ukraine's accession to NATO. Also, some politicians need to be convinced that Ukraine's accession to NATO will not lead to escalation.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before

"On the contrary, we believe that not inviting Ukraine to Washington will be a new escalation. Russia will use this as a signal that it has the right to veto. This will cause escalation not only on the European continent, but also on other continents. We see that it is Russia that is behind many conflicts and wars," Andriy Yermak said on air.

Zelenskyy: Invitation of Ukraine to NATO is an allied decision, work will continue in this direction