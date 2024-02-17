Zelenskyy: Invitation of Ukraine to NATO is an allied decision, work will continue in this direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's main goal is to become a NATO member, and the country will do everything to move closer to membership in the Alliance. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Our goal is to be a member of NATO. I believe we deserve it. We will do everything to bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance. Inviting Ukraine to join NATO is an allied decision, and not all leaders support it yet. So, we will continue to work in this direction - Zelensky said.

The President added that in any case, Ukraine expects to strengthen its relations with NATO and to strengthen its arms.

"Probably, for us today, arms packages, air defense packages, I will say frankly, are the most important. Especially from those countries that are hesitant to invite us to NATO," Zelensky added.

