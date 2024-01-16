Stoltenberg: Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos that Ukraine is now closer to the Alliance than ever, UNN reports .

It was great to start the day in Davos with a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the serious situation on the battlefield, there is reason for optimism: Ukraine is maintaining its independence; Ukrainians have rejected Russia and chosen the West; and Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before - Stoltenberg wrote in of the social network X.

Addendum

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and working with partners on security agreements that will be in place before Ukraine joins NATO.

Recall

In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not invited to join NATOand called partial proposals nonsense.