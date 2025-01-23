ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

If everything depended on Ukraine, the war would end tomorrow - Yermak

If everything depended on Ukraine, the war would end tomorrow - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the OP said that the war could end tomorrow if everything depended on Ukraine and the democratic world. However, Putin's Russia does not abandon its plans and continues its aggression.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that if the end of the war depended only on Ukraine and the democratic world, it would be over tomorrow. But Putin's Russia does not abandon its plans and continues its aggression. He said this in an interview with Euronews in Davos, reports UNN.

Three years, almost three years of war. And, of course, no one wants to end this war more than the President, no one wants to end this war more than Ukrainians, but to end it with a just peace. And, of course, we listen and appreciate the readiness of the newly elected President of the United States and the new administration to actually make this a reality, to end this war with a just peace

- Yermak said.

Mr. Yermak noted that this cannot be considered a change in Ukraine's narrative or position. He emphasized that the country's position was clear from the very beginning: Ukraine is a victim of aggression, and its goal is to restore a just peace and end the war.

He also drew attention to the fact that this year's speech by the President of Ukraine in Davos was extremely important for Europe. It contained a key message: “Europe, wake up!” Yermak emphasized that this is a call to preserve unity between Europe, the United States and Ukraine, because only through joint efforts can peace through strength be achieved.

Yermak said that there is no need to use statements by President Trump or other leaders to try to define exactly what victory means. He emphasized that Ukraine has always clearly stated that victory is a just peace. According to him, the new US administration, in particular President Trump and his team, realize the importance of ending the war on these terms. Yermak also expressed hope that Ukraine's partners share this position, because while words matter, actions are decisive.

But what we see is that we still have tremendous support for Ukraine in American society, we see very impressive numbers of support from people in Europe. But, of course, we need to work, and that's what we're doing: working, talking, explaining why we're seeking consultations and continuing the dialog with the new administration, because we don't want to lose a single day or hour. This is important. Unfortunately, this terrible war continues,

- Yermak noted.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg , to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

The head of the President's Office commented on the order.

I don't want to mention specific dates. And believe me, I think no one on this planet knows exactly when it will end, because if it were up to Ukraine and the entire democratic world, it would be over tomorrow. But, unfortunately, Putin's Russia wants to continue, they do not change their plans

- Yermak summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believesthat Chinese leader Xi Jinping is capable of pushing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising