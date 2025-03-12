If a loved one has disappeared: you can submit an application to the Register of Damages in The Hague via "Diia"
Kyiv • UNN
From now on, you can submit an application to the International Register of Damages in Diia if your close relative has gone missing. This will help record Russia's crimes and receive reparations.
From now on, in "Diia" you can apply to the international Register of Damages if your close relative is missing, said Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, UNN writes.
Apply to the international Register of Damages in The Hague if a loved one is missing. We have launched a new category of applications to the international Register of Damages. If your father, mother, husband, wife, child or other close relative is missing - apply in "Diia" for compensation for all the suffering experienced
To do this, according to him, you need to follow the link and send the information.
"The International Register of Damages is the basis for future reparations, as well as Ukraine's voice to the whole world. Each application is a clear signal about the scale of crimes committed by russia. Do not be silent, the enemy must answer for what he has done," Fedorov emphasized.
