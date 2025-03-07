Ukrainians will be able to submit 4 new types of applications to the Register of Damages through "Diia"
Kyiv • UNN
The government has expanded the list of categories for submitting applications to the International Loss Register through "Diia". The possibility of registering losses related to non-residential real estate, property in occupied territories, bodily injuries, and forced labor has been added.
The government has added new categories for submitting applications to the International Register of War Damages through "Diia", including 4 more items, reported the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following the government meeting, writes UNN.
The government has expanded the list of categories under which Ukrainians can submit applications to the International Register of Damages through "Diia".
From now on, in addition to submitting an application under the category "Damaged or destroyed housing" and "Death of a close family member", it will also be possible to register applications regarding:
- "Damage or destruction of non-residential real estate";
- "Loss of access and control over real estate in temporarily occupied territories";
- "Serious bodily harm";
- "Forced labor", etc.
"The government continues to work on creating an International Compensation Mechanism so that Russia pays for its crimes," the head of the government indicated.
