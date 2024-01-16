IDF withdraws one of four divisions from Gaza Strip

The Israeli Defense Forces withdrew the 36th Division from Gaza for reconstruction and training, leaving three other divisions fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the IDF, UNN reports .

The withdrawal of the division is part of the IDF's plans for a prolonged war against Hamas while maintaining the combat capability of the troops.

The division's units will receive a short break, then return for a period of training, after which the IDF will decide whether and where to redeploy them, according to the latest estimates.

Over the past two months, the 36th Division has been operating in northern Gaza, eliminating Hamas battalions.

The 162nd Division remains in northern Gaza, conducting sweeps to identify Hamas infrastructure and destroy or capture the remaining militants; the 99th Division operates in the central part of the Strip; the 98th Division is fighting Hamas in the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza.

