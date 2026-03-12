IDF struck the secret Talegan nuclear facility near Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces, acting on intelligence, struck another facility of the Iranian nuclear program. This was reported by UNN with reference to IDF.

The "Talegan" complex near Tehran, according to Israel, was used for the development of advanced explosives and the conduct of secret experiments within the framework of the "AMAD" project.

At the same time, Iran "took measures to restore the complex" after the first strikes in October 2024.

The strike on the "Talgan" complex is one of a series of strikes aimed at eliminating the threat of Iranian nuclear weapons, including the strike on the "Minzadehei" complex on March 3, 2026. This strike is part of a series of operations aimed at further undermining the nuclear ambitions of the Iranian terrorist regime. - stated the IDF.

