IDF struck the secret Talegan nuclear facility near Tehran

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 6470 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 16324 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 26573 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 37472 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 54133 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 52523 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 42146 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 44953 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37702 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 40012 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3m/s
39%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 14228 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 15488 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 16369 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 33080 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 18930 views
Publications
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 10349 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 14343 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 43610 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 48113 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 51616 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Nicole Kidman
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 4694 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 35951 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 25055 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 24477 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 26465 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

IDF struck the secret Talegan nuclear facility near Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

The Israeli army attacked an Iranian complex for the development of explosives within the AMAD project. Tehran tried to restore the facility after the strikes in 2024.

IDF struck the secret Talegan nuclear facility near Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces, acting on intelligence, struck another facility of the Iranian nuclear program. This was reported by UNN with reference to IDF.

Details

The "Talegan" complex near Tehran, according to Israel, was used for the development of advanced explosives and the conduct of secret experiments within the framework of the "AMAD" project.

At the same time, Iran "took measures to restore the complex" after the first strikes in October 2024.

The strike on the "Talgan" complex is one of a series of strikes aimed at eliminating the threat of Iranian nuclear weapons, including the strike on the "Minzadehei" complex on March 3, 2026. This strike is part of a series of operations aimed at further undermining the nuclear ambitions of the Iranian terrorist regime.

- stated the IDF.

Recall

The Italian military base in Erbil, located in Iraqi Kurdistan, was hit, likely by an Iranian UAV. There were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Nuclear weapons
Israel Defense Forces
Iraq
Tehran
Iran