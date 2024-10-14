IDF reports four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A Hezbollah drone attacked an IDF military base near Binyamin. The attack killed 4 Israeli soldiers and seriously injured 7 others. The families of the victims have been notified.
A Hezbollah UAV attack claimed the lives of four soldiers. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.
Details
On Sunday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization attacked a military base near Binyamin. As a result of the attack, 4 IDF soldiers were killed and 7 others were seriously wounded.
All the victims were evacuated to hospitals and their families have been notified of the incident. The names of the victims will be made public after the data cleaning procedures are completed.
