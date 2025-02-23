IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area following a new assessment of the situation. The contact line guidance zone is moving from partial activity to full activity.
Following a new assessment, the Israeli military announced that it has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area
Transmits to UNN with reference to the IDF.
Following an assessment of the situation in the Home Front Command, it was decided that the Home Front Command's defense guidelines would be updated at 20:00 tonight: after assessing the situation with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gerzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the contact line guidance area would move from partial to full activity
Currently, there are no changes in the instructions for civilians, the military adds.
Israel postpones the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners due to "humiliating" hostage transfer ceremonies by Hamas. Hamas denies the allegations and calls Israel's actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
