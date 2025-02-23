IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on

Following a new assessment, the Israeli military announced that it has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area

Transmits to UNN with reference to the IDF.

Following an assessment of the situation in the Home Front Command, it was decided that the Home Front Command's defense guidelines would be updated at 20:00 tonight: after assessing the situation with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gerzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the contact line guidance area would move from partial to full activity - the Israeli military said in a statement.

Currently, there are no changes in the instructions for civilians, the military adds.

