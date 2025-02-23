IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 14156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 38556 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 25794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105309 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89620 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111229 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116487 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145801 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115077 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169412 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 45364 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 71349 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 22587 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102260 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 34900 views
09:20 AM • 38556 views
06:23 AM • 105309 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145801 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 136859 views
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 13693 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131088 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133058 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161685 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141155 views
IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on

IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40403 views

The Israeli military has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area following a new assessment of the situation. The contact line guidance zone is moving from partial activity to full activity.

Following a new assessment, the Israeli military announced that it has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area

Transmits to UNN with reference to the IDF.

Following an assessment of the situation in the Home Front Command, it was decided that the Home Front Command's defense guidelines would be updated at 20:00 tonight: after assessing the situation with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gerzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the contact line guidance area would move from partial to full activity

- the Israeli military said in a statement.

Currently, there are no changes in the instructions for civilians, the military adds.

Recall

Israel postpones the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners due to "humiliating" hostage transfer ceremonies by Hamas. Hamas denies the allegations and calls Israel's actions a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader23.02.25, 15:42 • 20928 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

