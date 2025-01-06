IAEA reports explosions near Zaporizhzhia NPP

Explosions were heard near Zaporizhzhia NPP, which occurred during a drone attack on the station's training center.

This was reported by the IAEA, and by UNN.

Details

On January 5, IAEA personnel reported loud explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This happened amid reports of a drone attack on the plant's training center.

According to the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, this poses a threat to the nuclear safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.The IAEA team, which is part of the Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya NPP (ISAMZ), reported that the explosions occurred outside the perimeter of the plant, around 12:45 and 15:45.

At this point, the IAEA has not been able to confirm whether there were any consequences of the explosions. In addition, the IAEA team also heard the sound of automatic weapons fire at the station several times.

The IAEA also confirmed reports of a possible drone attack on the ZNPP training center, which is located outside the plant's perimeter. According to the information, there were no casualties, and the NPP equipment was not affected.

In addition, the ISAMZ team noted that over the past 24 hours, the intensity of military operations in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including the number of explosions at different distances from the plant, has increased significantly.

The IAEA Director General emphasized that an attack on any nuclear power plant is absolutely unacceptable and reiterated his call for maximum restraint to prevent threats to the safety of ZNPP. He also emphasized the need for strict adherence to the principles established by the IAEA to protect the plant in the event of an armed conflict.

Previously

Russian occupants continue to destroy the equipment of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA mission documented damage to electrical substationscritical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.