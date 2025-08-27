IAEA head Grossi received round-the-clock protection due to Iranian threats

After IAEA head Rafael Grossi began receiving various threats from Iran and from specific representatives of that country, he was given round-the-clock protection. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to informed sources, he is protected by the elite Austrian police unit "Cobra". After Tehran accused Grossi of facilitating Israel's attack on Iran in June, he began receiving threats.

Iranian officials stated that his reports concerning the country's nuclear program were biased and aimed at discrediting Iran. High-ranking officials in Tehran called for his removal from office and even for him to be brought to justice.

After the hostilities in Iran and Israel ended in June, Grossi evacuated all IAEA inspectors from the region for security reasons. It has now become known that Austrian special services have determined that the threat is linked to Iranian structures.

When the war ends, we will deal with Grossi – said Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader.

The Kayhan newspaper, close to conservative circles in Iran, even called the head of the IAEA "Israel's spy" and called for his arrest and execution.

Despite this, Grossi has repeatedly visited Tehran and continues dialogue, trying to persuade the Iranian side to cooperate with the agency.

Now the head of the IAEA is forced to live under constant protection, and Western countries are urging Iran to refrain from pressuring the international organization, which must remain neutral.

Recall

On August 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) withdrew its inspectors from Iran due to a new Iranian law criminalizing the activities of international monitoring missions. This decision caused concern among Western countries and increased the isolation of Iran's nuclear program.

Later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. This decision could be a leverage in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

The US called on Tehran to resume cooperation with the IAEA, which was suspended after attacks on nuclear facilities. US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce called Iran's decision unacceptable.