“I will not be nice to him": Zelensky says if he would sit down with Putin at the negotiating table

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it will stop the war, but he has no illusions about Vladimir Putin. According to him, he perceives the Russian dictator as an enemy. The President of Ukraine said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

If this is the only condition under which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, then we will certainly go to this format, to a meeting with these four participants. What does it matter what my attitude towards him is? I will not be nice to him. I consider him an enemy. To be honest, I think he also considers me an enemy. That's it - Zelenskyy said, answering a journalist's question about whether he could sit down at the negotiating table opposite Putin.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the fastest way to peace is Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO. According to him, a strong army and the support of the Alliance are key to the country's security.

“The Ukrainian army should be the largest in Europe and remain in Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia: “If sanctions are lifted against the Russian Federation, I believe that this will increase the risk of a second invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous.”