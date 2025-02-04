“I will not be nice to him": Zelensky says if he would sit down with Putin at the negotiating table

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100557 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127614 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103264 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113264 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116884 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160997 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104963 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101144 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151224 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183382 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137747 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139513 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167360 views
“I will not be nice to him": Zelensky says if he would sit down with Putin at the negotiating table

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62687 views

The Ukrainian president is ready to negotiate with Putin if it stops the war, but considers him an enemy. Zelensky emphasized that the fastest way to peace is to join NATO and maintain sanctions against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it will stop the war, but he has no illusions about Vladimir Putin. According to him, he perceives the Russian dictator as an enemy. The President of Ukraine said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

If this is the only condition under which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, then we will certainly go to this format, to a meeting with these four participants. What does it matter what my attitude towards him is? I will not be nice to him. I consider him an enemy. To be honest, I think he also considers me an enemy. That's it 

- Zelenskyy said, answering a journalist's question about whether he could sit down at the negotiating table opposite Putin.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the fastest way to peace is Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO. According to him, a strong army and the support of the Alliance are key to the country's security.

“The Ukrainian army should be the largest in Europe and remain in Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia: “If sanctions are lifted against the Russian Federation, I believe that this will increase the risk of a second invasion.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous.” 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising