"I wasn't there and I'm not very interested" – Zelenskyy spoke about his impressions of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the meeting between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place almost three weeks ago in Alaska. The Ukrainian leader shared his impressions in an interview with an ABC journalist, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian President emphasized that he did not participate in the meeting and does not consider it a priority to focus on the topics discussed there.

I can say – I wasn't there. And, frankly, I'm not very interested in it, as it concerns some economic issues, energy, and the Arctic. I don't know what I can say about it – Zelenskyy stated.

He noted that the US-Russia summit was "purely bilateral" and expressed regret that Ukraine was not involved. According to Zelenskyy, Putin benefited the most from the meeting, as he had long sought to meet with the American president and was able to demonstrate this to the whole world.

It could have been a good trilateral meeting if Ukraine had been invited – the president emphasized.

According to him, in such a case, Putin would have had to communicate not only with Trump, which he so desired, but also with the Ukrainian President.

Zelenskyy also noted that the summit could have been an opportunity for joint pressure on the Kremlin, but this chance, he said, was lost. At the same time, he emphasized that the international community, together with the United States, still has the opportunity to create a new similar meeting format to increase pressure on Russia.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for negotiations with Russia without a ceasefire or security guarantees. He noted that Putin deliberately delays peace initiatives, refusing to meet.

Zelenskyy considers the introduction of tariffs against countries doing business with Russia to be a fair decision. He noted that only time will show the effectiveness of these sanctions.